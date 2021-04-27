LSU Presidential Search Committee looking for next leader of university

Seven interviews to be conducted over the next two days

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the next two days, the search for a new LSU president is going into overdrive.

The 8 semifinalists were announced last week and since then, one candidate has dropped out of consideration.

According to LSU, “over the weekend Mary Ann Rankin, who was scheduled for interview slot 3, has withdrawn from the search process.”

The 8 candidates are expected to be interviewed on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.

Interim LSU President, Tom Galligan withdrew from consideration last week.

A number of questions discussed hit home, including how the candidates plans to deal with Title Nine issues on campus. The first three candidates provided the following input:

“In change that will result. We anticipate a cultural change in how we handle title nine cases,” said Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D.Professor and Chancellor University of Arkansas.

“Ensure that your policy environment starts and ends with the needs of the students not the needs of the institution,” said James Henderson, D.M. System President and CEO University of Louisiana System.

“Privacy rights of the complainant are going to be protected and hat the processes that are followed are all designed to make certain that the victims is not put in a position that they do not want to be in,” said Jay Dardenne, J.D. Commissioner, Division of Administration State of Louisiana.

The agenda for the meetings on Monday and Tuesday can be found here.

If you would like to learn more about the seven candidates, visit LSU Presidential Candidates.