LSU President Tate gives campus COVID-19 update, cites decline in cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU President Dr. William Tate has given a COVID-19 update, citing a decline in cases.

President Tate said “more than 83% of students and 75% of faculty and staff” have reported their vaccination status to the university. He said those who are unvaccinated are continuing regular testing. Additionally, wastewater testing continues for residential halls.

“Active COVID cases continue to decline in our community, proving that what we’re doing is working,” said President Tate. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re in a good position thanks to your efforts.”

On Sept. 17, an LSU spokesperson confirmed that 27 students were unenrolled after failing to comply with the school’s COVID-19 entry protocol.