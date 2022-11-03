BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, November 1 arrest of an individual accused of raping a victim on the LSU campus.

According to LSU, the survivor was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, October 9 on the east side of campus near Greek Row, in Herget Hall.

Officials say the suspect is not an LSU student but was someone the survivor knew.

In a news release, LSU stated, “As soon as LSUPD was made aware of the crime, they conducted a thorough investigation, monitored the suspect, and arrested the individual.”

No further information related to the case has been provided at this time.

Should authorities release additional information, BRProud will continue to keep the public informed here on our website and on our newscasts.