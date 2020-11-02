LSU Phi Kappa Psi member arrested for criminal hazing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- An LSU student and fraternity member at Phi Kappa Psi, Terry Pat Reynolds II, was arrested for criminal hazing on earlier today.

LSU provided the following statement in regards to the arrest:

“LSU Police have conducted a thorough investigation into the activities of Phi Kappa Psi, and today a member of the fraternity, Terry Pat Reynolds II, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Criminal Hazing (Felony and Misdemeanor) and Failure to Seek Assistance. The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth. Now that the LSU Police investigation has led to an arrest, the university’s office of Student Advocacy & Accountability will also conduct an investigation regarding any possible Code of Student Conduct violations.”

LSU Police say, fraternity members used an online system to report the alleged crimes.

LSU’s Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard said that after a hazing incident killed 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, the university changed its organizational policies, hoping to prevent things like this from happening.

In September, the organization was under investigation along with another fraternity after someone reported the allegations through an online reporting system.