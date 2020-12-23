LSU PD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect wanted for burglarizing PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Officials with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted in connection with a burglary of camera equipment at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Dec. 8.

Investigators say the suspect featured in the photographs below is a man about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or www.lsupd.com. Police ask you to use the following reference number 20201214-002 when providing any information about the crime.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.