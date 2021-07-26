LSU offering incentives for students and employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Louisiana State University – Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With COVID-19 case numbers trending back up in Louisiana, one local university is offering students and employees the chance to win prizes if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LSU is trying to get COVID-19 vaccination numbers up as President William F Tate IV tweeted this out on Monday morning:

So who is eligible for these prizes?

According to LSU, “If you have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for weekly prize drawings. To enter, you must get vaccinated and complete the vaccination reporting survey. Winners will be contacted via email on Wednesday of each week.”

What grand prizes could you win if you fill out the vaccination reporting survey?

Students can win:

  • MacBook Air
  • Apple Watch
  • iPad
  • Two sideline passes for an upcoming football game
  • Ticket upgrade for student and a guest to an upcoming football game
  • Signed football from Coach O
  • Signed poster from Coach O

Employees can win:

  • iPad
  • LSU Tailgate Tent & Chairs
  • Two sideline passes for an upcoming football game
  • Signed football from Coach O

The two grand prize drawings are on July 26 and August 23.

If you have any questions about how to enter, visit LSU Vaccine Incentives.

