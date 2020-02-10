Live Now
LSU hosting vaccine clinic all next week after new cases of the mumps arise

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

LSU says there are now 9 confirmed cases of the mumps.

One person who has the mumps is living alone in an on campus apartment, according to LSU.

LSU states that the infected individual will be quarantined for fourteen days.

With the increase of mumps cases, LSU is hosting a vaccine clinic all next week from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the Student Health Center building.

According to LSU, the school is “administering the MMR vaccine free to student priority groups identified by Public Health. “

LSU lists the established priority groups as follows:

  • Students who have not received both doses of the MMR vaccine
  • Students who have had direct contact with a student who has been diagnosed with mumps
  • Other “high risk” groups

