LSU hosting vaccine clinic all next week after new cases of the mumps arise

FILE – In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. Measles cases in the U.S. this year have climbed to the highest level in 25 years, according to preliminary figures, a resurgence attributed largely to misinformation about vaccines. […]

LSU says there are now 9 confirmed cases of the mumps.

One person who has the mumps is living alone in an on campus apartment, according to LSU.

LSU states that the infected individual will be quarantined for fourteen days.

We have one in an on campus apartment but they live alone and will be quarantined for two weeks

With the increase of mumps cases, LSU is hosting a vaccine clinic all next week from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the Student Health Center building.

According to LSU, the school is “administering the MMR vaccine free to student priority groups identified by Public Health. “

LSU lists the established priority groups as follows: