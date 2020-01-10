Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU grad makes customized LSU jackets

Louisiana

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Behind the scenes of Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the scenes of Wicked"

Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on."

Wicked Timelapse 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wicked Timelapse 2"

Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wicked"

Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked"

LSU grad makes customized LSU jackets

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSU grad makes customized LSU jackets"

Titans fans begin traveling to Baltimore

Thumbnail for the video titled "Titans fans begin traveling to Baltimore"

Playoff fever begins in Baltimore

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playoff fever begins in Baltimore"

Good deed leads to national Championship tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good deed leads to national Championship tickets"
More Newsfeed Now

An LSU graduate and artist turned his passion into profit after selling custom LSU jackets. 

Joseph Turpin says painting has been his passion since he was a child, but when he got older and received a Fine Arts degree, he often wondered if he was going down the right path. 

“Everyone was [asking me] ‘what are you going to do as an art major?’”, Turpin said. 

It wasn’t until a gift for his wife gained popularity on social media that he decided to bring his love for the LSU Tigers from his canvas to clothing.

“I didn’t know it was going to be such a big thing,” Turpin said. “A lot of people love them.”

Turpin has sold his LSU jackets to fans around the country. He says he’s honored his artwork is featured on the backs of LSU fans. 

Courtesy: Joseph Turpin

“Doing something that I love and the subject matter being LSU, that’s two birds in one stone,” he said. 

Whether sporting Coach Orgeron, Joe Burrow or a tiger on your back, Turpin says his career choice may have seemed askew to most, but he’s happy he followed his heart. 

Courtesy: Joseph Turpin

“I’m a major tiger fan since I was a kid so it’s awesome to be able to paint what you love,” Turpin said. 

Turpin says after the football season is over, he plans on making customized Mardi Gras jackets. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories