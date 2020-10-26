LSU football fan attacked in Tiger Stadium bathroom after game

A man was attacked in a Tiger Stadium bathroom shortly after the game against South Carolina, WAFB TV is reporting.

LSU police are investigating the incident, according to spokesperson Ernie Ballard.

The victim’s daughter-in-law posted about the incident on Facebook and said he was attacked from behind and robbed at the urinal in the bathrooms near the south end zone.

She said the attacker was sweeping the bathroom floor and when the victim was alone in the restroom, the attacker locked the door and hit him several times in the head and stole his wallet.

The victim has a concussion, according to the post.