LSU fan goes viral after receiving a gift “beyond her wildest dreams”

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) An LSU fan’s reaction went viral after receiving a surprise ticket to the National Championship game.

2 and 1/2 years ago Mimi Bonadona received news that would change her life, a brain tumor that would leave her with facial paralysis and deaf in one ear.

“So I’ve gone through many surgeries in attempt to get my smile back, something I desperately want,” Bonadona said.

Bonadona’s next surgery is set for January 20th, but before that, she has big plans.

Bonadona’s brother-in-law surprised her with a ticket to the National Championship in New Orleans.

After the past two and a half years, Bonadona’s son says there is no one more deserving.

“She’s been through a lot, our family has been through a lot, if anybody deserves it, it’s her,” Bonadona said.

“There was no question about it when we got the ticket who was going.”

Bonadona said this LSU season has been a dream.

“This is really the opportunity of a lifetime, I’ve never been to a big game, ever. Not ever. So this is really beyond my wildest dreams,” Bonadona said.