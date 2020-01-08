Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU fan goes viral after receiving a gift “beyond her wildest dreams”

News

by: Abbi Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) An LSU fan’s reaction went viral after receiving a surprise ticket to the National Championship game.

2 and 1/2 years ago Mimi Bonadona received news that would change her life, a brain tumor that would leave her with facial paralysis and deaf in one ear.

“So I’ve gone through many surgeries in attempt to get my smile back, something I desperately want,” Bonadona said.

Bonadona’s next surgery is set for January 20th, but before that, she has big plans.

Bonadona’s brother-in-law surprised her with a ticket to the National Championship in New Orleans.

After the past two and a half years, Bonadona’s son says there is no one more deserving.

“She’s been through a lot, our family has been through a lot, if anybody deserves it, it’s her,” Bonadona said.

“There was no question about it when we got the ticket who was going.”

Bonadona said this LSU season has been a dream.

“This is really the opportunity of a lifetime, I’ve never been to a big game, ever. Not ever. So this is really beyond my wildest dreams,” Bonadona said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories