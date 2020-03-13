LSU events canceled effective immediately through May 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State University is canceling all campus and university-sponsored events as a result of the COVID-19 spread. University officials released the following announcement:

LSU community,

As a precautionary measure, we are asking that all on-campus events and LSU-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more to be canceled effective immediately, through May 30. A decision about commencement will be made at a later date.

Events with fewer than 30 attendees will need to receive approval though the LSU Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and any exceptions may also be requested through the EOC. Email lsueoc@lsu.edu for event approvals.

We recommend that you consider whether having in-person meetings is necessary, or whether the purpose can be accomplished through alternate means, such as a video conference or conference call, or using multiple rooms instead of a single, larger room.

We understand the impact of this decision, but our priority right now is protecting your health and safety and preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the LSU community. Follow lsu.edu/coronavirus and official LSU social media accounts for additional information and updates.