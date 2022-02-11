BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University sent an email out Thursday morning announcing that all classes will be held in person and the lift of the campus’s mask mandate.

The lift of the mandate goes into effect on Feb. 14.

Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, the university feels that lifting the mandate is safe. However, the university also encourages students and faculty members to wear N95 or KN95 masks.

Several students on LSU’s campus believe that lifting the mask mandate isn’t such a good idea, especially indoors.

“Valentine’s Day is known for people going out to dinners and bars, etc., and with the Super Bowl coming up there will be a lot more partying,” said student Lauren Tucker. “It’s at the wrong time to lift the mandate.”

Faculty members are concerned for their students with current health issues.

“I know a fellow faculty member whose daughter has an immune deficiency and is really nervous about getting COVID,” said LSU professor Bob Mann. “With her mother teaching in-person classes without a mask mandate, is not a good idea for her.”

“85% of students are vaccinated. I hope we can continue to persuade students to get boosters,” Mann added. “However, I know a lot of students who don’t believe in getting the booster. I’m fully vaccinated and fully boosted.”

LSU leaders encourage students to visit online resources that will be useful in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus: