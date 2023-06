OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University baseball fans have won Rocco’s Pizza College World Series Jello Shot Challenge.

What started out as an idea to add fun for fans watching games at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha, Nebraska, has turned into the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge. The owners started making shots with the colors of the eight teams playing in the series, and it quickly became another way for fans to try and outdo other fan bases.

The owners began recording how many team shots were bought on a whiteboard four years ago. Fast forward to 2023, and LSU is in the lead.

One fan, Kevin Cormier from Eunice even stepped up and bought a $1,000 dollars worth of shots. Click here to watch it.

The CWS Jello Shot Challenge account tweeted around 9:40 a.m. Monday that 31,215 shots were sold last year and the whole board is on its way to breaking their record sales. This year, 27,367 have been sold, and LSU fans bought 12,325 of those.

By 12:35 p.m., LSU fans had 12,836 under their belts.

The owners donate proceeds from every team jello shot to food banks.

At 5:05 p.m., Rocco’s CWS Jello Shot Challenge tweeted that LSU had broken the all-time team record for shots after Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s and LSU alumnus, bought 6,000 shots. According to Rocco’s, this also broke the Guinness World Record for number of shots purchased by one person.

LSU’s current total, and the new record, is now 21,435.