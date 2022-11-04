BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University officials are asking tailgaters to carpool for Saturday’s game.

The LSU Athletics Department says that the amount of rain that’s predicted to be in the area could impact grass lots. Fans should arrive as early as possible on campus and hang parking permits from their rearview mirrors.

According to LSU, 13th Gate will still be taking place downtown which could affect postgame traffic.

Kickoff for the LSU vs Alabama game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.