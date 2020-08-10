LSU announces COVID-19 safety protocols as fall semester approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- With the fall semester quickly approaching, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan put together a COVID-19 safety protocols directive on August 10.

The presidential directive follows:

As part of the effort to protect and promote the health and safety of the university, the

following protocols must be followed by the entire campus community.

Face Covering

Face coverings over the mouth and nose shall be properly worn in the following locations:

• Inside classrooms or meeting rooms with faculty at all times;

• When entering or leaving classrooms or buildings at all times;

• Inside public transportation vehicles at all times;

• In any other inside space especially when six feet of social distancing cannot be

maintained;

• Outdoors in public corridors especially when six feet of social distancing cannot

be strictly maintained.

Physical Isolation/Quarantine:

The following isolation protocols are mandated for everyone in the campus community.

If you are symptomatic and are confirmed positive, you must self-isolate until the

below criteria are met:

• 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms and symptoms have

improved; and

• 24 hours have passed without fever (without the use of fever-reducing

medications)

If you are asymptomatic and are confirmed positive:

• Immediate self-isolation until at least 10 days have passed since the date of the

positive test result



If you have close contact with someone who is COVID-19 confirmed positive (close

contact is at least fifteen minutes within 6 feet):

• Immediate quarantine for 14 days after your last contact with the person who is

COVID-19 positive.

Accommodations:

Some students and staff will not be able to wear a mask and/or other face coverings due

to medical constraints. Those students should contact Disability Services to properly

document their limitations and determine a plan for accommodation. Similarly, employees who have a medical issue preventing the use of a face covering should contact the Office of Human Resource Management to properly document their medical constraint and determine a plan for proper accommodations.

Enforcement:

Students who fail to comply with this directive will be referred to Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) for violating the Code of Student of Conduct (10.2.I). Employees

failing to comply with this directive may be referred to the Office of Human Resource

Management for discipline.

This directive is for the collective safety of the campus community and will stay in place

until cancelled by a subsequent Presidential Directive. Thank you for your understanding

and cooperation in advance.

The fall 2020-2021 semester is set to begin August 24.