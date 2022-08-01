BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has selected his final four schools, and LSU is one of them.

As the number four wide receiver in the nation and number three player in the state of Louisiana, Sampson has narrowed down his college choices to LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

However, it is anticipated that he will commit to LSU according to the Daily Advertiser.

Sampson currently attends Catholic Baton Rouge High School. Last season, Sampson made 40 catches for a total of 932 yards and eight touchdowns and went on to win the D1 state championship.

Sampson will make his final decision on Aug. 6 and will announce it at 3:06 p.m. at the Catholic Baton Rouge High School gym.