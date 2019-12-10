Live Now
LSP: Suspect dies in officer- involved shooting

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

An officer- involved shooting took place in St. Helena Parish on Monday, December 9.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the officer-involved shooting took place on Nichols Rd.

The incident took place a little before 8:00 p.m. and it involved two St. Helena Parish deputies and one wanted suspect.

The deputies were trying to find the suspect when according to the Louisiana State Police, “during the course of interaction with the suspect, a deputy discharged his duty weapon striking the individual.”

The shooting victim in this case was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither of the deputies were hurt during this incident.

The investigation into this officer-involved shooting remains open and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

