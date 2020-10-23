Louisiana State Police searching for newborn baby taking from medical center

Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Activated

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen the person in this picture?

The name of the person in the picture is Travis Hargrove and according to LSP the 35-year-old man “left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.”

The baby was taken late Thursday night from the St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

The Louisiana State Police provided this description of the newborn baby:

Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on October 22, 2020, at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

The St. Francis Medical Center is located at 309 Jackson St.

If you have any information on the location of Travis Hargrove or the newborn, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.