CALCASIEU, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash in Calcasieu Parish early this morning.

Henry Miller, 46, of Texas, was killed in a crash that occurred on the Interstate 210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a Kia Forte, driven by Miller, was traveling east on I-210 before becoming disabled on the roadway. Shortly after, a Toyota Camry struck the Kia on the driver’s side.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.