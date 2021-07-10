LSP release details of fatal officer shooting; suspect in critical condition

DOYLINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline police officer is dead and the suspect accused in his death remains in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health, according to hospital spokesman Ed Walsh.

The Officer, identified by Louisiana State Police as William Earl Collins Jr., was shot during a service call at the home of the suspect, who was identified by his family as 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor of Doyline.

According to the Louisiana State Police, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) responded to a call for service, inside the city limits of Doyline.

Collins and two WPSO Deputies responded to the residence, located on Green Tree Street in Doyline.

When they arrived, the LSP said Collins and deputies immediately began to take gunfire from the suspect. Gunfire was then exchanged and Collins was shot.

Collins was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead of those injuries.

According to the LSP, as a result of the suspect’s actions, multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the active crime scene and it was secured. Negotiators repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect, to no avail.

After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence.

It was then discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were begun and medical personnel transported him to Ochsner LSU Health

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) responded to the scene and is serve as the lead investigating agency.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Charges are pending. No further information is available, at this time.