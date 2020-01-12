LSP: Parents taken into custody in Alabama; baby in hospital

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) – Two people are in custody after authorities say that they took a baby from a Louisiana hospital.

Brittany Parrie, 28 and Shaun Levy, 39, were taken into custody in Monroeville, Alabama. Their baby was sent by ambulance to a hospital in Monroe County.

The newborn, a girl, is listed in stable condition.

It happened on the morning of Jan. 11 just before 4 a.m. at the Sabine Medical Center in Many.

According to LSP, the baby was born this morning around 1 a.m. with a life-threatening condition and was set to be sent to Shreveport for medical intervention.

The parents, Levy and Parrie, left the hospital with the newborn in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade. Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip-feeds (IVs) connected at the time of departure.

Levy was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to LSP.

