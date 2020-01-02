LSP: One man dead following New Year’s crash, impairment suspected

A New Year’s Day crash in Beauregard Parish has claimed the life of 56-year-old Brett Burns of Walker.

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop D say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of LA Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop.

They say the initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Burns was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 110 in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and failed to properly negotiate a left hand curve, causing him to run off the right side of the roadway.

Investigators believe that after leaving the roadway, his vehicle struck an embankment and vaulted over the roadway before coming to rest in a ditch.

Burns sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LSP officials say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.