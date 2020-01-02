Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSP: One man dead following New Year’s crash, impairment suspected

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A New Year’s Day crash in Beauregard Parish has claimed the life of 56-year-old Brett Burns of Walker.

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop D say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of LA Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop.

They say the initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Burns was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 110 in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and failed to properly negotiate a left hand curve, causing him to run off the right side of the roadway.

Investigators believe that after leaving the roadway, his vehicle struck an embankment and vaulted over the roadway before coming to rest in a ditch.

Burns sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LSP officials say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories