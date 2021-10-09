LSP: Morgan City man ejected from vehicle after losing control near Bayou L’Ourse

BAYOU L’OURSE — On October 9, Louisiana State Troopers began investigating a deadly car crash.

According to LSP, just after 2 a.m, State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 398 about 2 miles east of La. 663 near the community of Bayou L’Ourse.

The crash killed Luis Chaires, 28 of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chaires was traveling east on La. 398 in a 2006 GMC Sierra. For

unknown reasons, the GMC crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway to the left.

Chaires attempted to regain control of the vehicle by steering right but overcorrected causing the GMC to rotate.

The GMC ran off the roadway to the right where it overturned and struck a tree.

Chaires was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. He suffered fatal injuries and was

pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Chaires and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under

investigation.

Police remind the public to buckle up.

Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or

night.