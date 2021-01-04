LSP issuing Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Tallulah youth

TALLULAH, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement in Louisiana is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Emma Carter Ezell is “missing from her residence on Shoemaker Rd., in Tallulah, LA.”

Details about Ezell are provided below:

White female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes

Approximately 5’06” tall

Weighs 130 pounds

Last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover

Grey/black leggings

Possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes

If you have any information on the location of 11-year-old, Emma Carter Ezell, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 574-1831.