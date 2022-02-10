HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope.

The advisory was issued on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to LSP, Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs and was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings.

Authorities say Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be in danger. LSP said she was last seen in the 32000 stretch of Hwy 1036 in Holden.

Anyone with information about Destiny Taylor Pope is urged to contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.