UPDATE: The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for Jett Gremillion, has been cancelled. Jett has been located and is safe.

COVINGTON, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/ Missing Child Advisory for Jett Gremillion, 8.

Jett was last seen in the 19000 block of W. Front Street in Covington around 7 .m. on Sunday. According to police, he was taken by his non-custodial mother.

Jett is a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’5” tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots. Jett has a medical condition and is in need of his required medication. He is believed to be in imminent danger without the medication.

Paris Souza, 28, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Souza is white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’1” tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is possibly driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, LA license plate Z420891.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Souza, Jett, or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Covington Police Department at (985)-892-8500 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Covington Police Department.