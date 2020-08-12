UPDATE: Vernon Parish missing juvenile found; one suspect in custody

UPDATE: Missing juvenile, 17-year-old Jordan Prether of Vernon Parish, has been located and is safe, according to State Police.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to LSP, family members of 17-year-old Jordan Prether reported to authorities Wednesday that the teenager was missing. She was last seen at her home on Savage Forks Road in Leesville Monday around 8:00 p.m.

Prether is described by troopers as 5’3 tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has short red or auburn hair.

Mark Owens, 35 (Photo: Louisiana State Police)

LSP says 35-year-old Mark Owen is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. He is described by troopers as 6’2 tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Owen is reportedly driving a 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with a Tennessee license plate (503VRR). Owen and Prether are believed to be traveling to Tennessee.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Prether or Mark Owen should immediately contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.