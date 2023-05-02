BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating an armed robbery turned fatal officer-involved shooting at the Valero on Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

According to a media release from LSP, just after 10:10 a.m. the Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting call located at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive at I-20.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, an armed subject emerged from the inside of the Valero station, and an exchange of gunfire occurred. During the exchange one BCPD officer was shot.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody without injuries, and the coroner removed two bodies from the scene in body bags

Investigators with BCPD will investigate the armed robbery and shooting at the Valero station, while LSP investigates the officer-involved shooting.

Officials say it is an active scene and are asking drivers to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.