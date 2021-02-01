LSP investigating deadly motorcycle crash

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 57-year-old Calvin Deggs, of White Castle, died on Sunday night after his 2014 Yamaha V Star hit a 2002 Ford F-150 from behind on La. 1.

The two-vehicle accident took place south of La. 69.

Both vehicles were travelling southbound on La. 1 when the crash occurred around 7 p.m.

Investigators have yet to determine why the motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford F-150.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Deggs died at a local hospital after suffering “serious injuries as a result of the crash.”

The driver of the 2002 Ford F-150 was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and did not suffer any injuries.

Toxicology results are forthcoming for both motorists.

