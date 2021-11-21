LSP: Dirt biker killed in crash on Louisiana Highway

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a dirt bike on Louisiana Highway 1 at the intersection with Mathew Street.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed Gilton, who was operating a KTM dirt bike, was traveling south on the southbound shoulder of LA Hwy 1 at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on LA Hwy 1 and began to turn left onto Mathew Street. Gilton failed to come to a stop, struck the side of the Chevrolet, and was ejected.

Gilton was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly buckled and had minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Gilton and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than

vehicle occupants to die in a crash.

LSP reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road and reminds motorcyclists to make good choices and always wear a DOT-approved helmet while riding.