LSP: “Armed and Dangerous” suspect on the loose after officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are searching for what they believe is an armed and dangerous suspect.

The search is taking place “in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road following an LSP traffic stop and pursuit.”

Law enforcement is asking that you avoid this area for the time being and if you see something, say something.





Photos by Jaci Jones.

LSP says a “white male suspect is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the Trooper.”

This all started with an attempted traffic stop around 5 a.m.

The LSP Trooper tried to stop a “blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Hwy 42 east of LA HWY 73 (Jefferson Hwy).”

The suspect allegedly did not stop as requested and shot at the Trooper.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where gunfire was exchanged.”

At some point the “suspect fled the scene on Hooshootoo Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.”

The suspect is now on foot.

More information will be provided as the situation and investigation unfolds on Saturday morning.