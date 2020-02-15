LSP: 12-year-old girl taken from Jefferson Parish hospital at gunpoint by grandmother

Live Now
Louisiana

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KTAL-KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Troopers say say Andreana Miller was taken at gunpoint from Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish at approximately 5 p.m. Friday. Her grandmother, 66-year-old Evelyn Miller, is accused of taking the 12-year-old at gunpoint.

Miller is approximately 4 feet, 7 inches and 135 pounds. She was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.

State police believe say the suspect was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. State police also believe she was carrying a revolver style pistol.

Deputies found the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 227-1400.

