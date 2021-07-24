LPSO investigating after another person dies at Tiki Tubing

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third time in a little over a month, authorities are responding to Tiki Tubing.

The Livingston Parish Sheriffs Office was called to the Amite River on Saturday.

52-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., of Deville died just after entering the water, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO says the investigation is centering around “an accidental drowning.”

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing. Detectives learned from witnesses that the male was off the tube & got into waist deep water. He slipped down and struggled to come back to the surface.

All attempts to revive the 52-year-old man were not successful.

This comes after the father of an LSU Baseball player died shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing last month.

Only one week ago, local fire departments were called to the Amite River.

Multiple tubers were rescued due to high waters on the river.

After this most recent death on the Amite River, Central Mayor David Barrow posted this statement on Facebook:

Another drowning related to Tiki Tubing today on the Livingston Parish side of the Amite River. This makes 2 deaths within the last month and numerous rescues. Central Fire Dept responded with a boat, putting their safety at risk. . Livingston Parish officials said this week there is nothing they can do about the business. I urge all of our Central residents to stay out of the Amite River and avoid tubing. It is dangerous.

Authorities are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the official cause of death for Elson Johnson, Jr.



