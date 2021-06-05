LPSO deputy hurt and suspect dies in head-on collision

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was injured in a crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, ‘around 8:00 a.m. today, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance call, with an armed suspect, at a home located in the 8,000 stretch of Vincent Road in Denham Springs.

With the help of witnesses, deputies identified 32-year-old Michael J Knighten as a suspect.

LPSO deputies found the vehicle that Knighten was travelling in and a chase ensued between deputies and the suspect.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle then pulled farther ahead & made a U turn before crossing lanes of traffic and traveling down the shoulder,” according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, an LPSO deputy moved to the side of Highway 16 near James St.

LSPO says, “the driver of the suspect vehicle then intentionally rammed his vehicle into our LPSO unit parked on the shoulder of the roadway taking his own life.”

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Louisiana State Police assisted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.





