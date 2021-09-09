Lowe’s provides 7,000 disaster relief buckets to residents affected by Ida

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Lowe’s continues to step up and give resources to residents in the community in an effort to help recover.

On Friday, September 10, Lowe’s will be distributing 7,000 free disaster relief buckets to 14 different Louisiana stores.

Lowe’s and its disaster relief partners, including Louisiana VOAD, SBP and Reach Out WorldWide, will pass out more than the buckets filled with cleanup supplies. Each store will distribute 500-plus buckets filled with goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach, and work gloves.

Including Friday’s events, Lowe’s has delivered nearly 12,000 disaster buckets to help with Ida relief in the South and along East Coast.

Here are the locations Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots: 

Lowe’s Store LocationAddressCity and Zip Code
Metairie3640 Veterans Memorial Blvd.Metairie 70002
Harvey1351 Manhattan Blvd.Harvey 70058
Slidell39184 Natchez DriveSlidell 70461
Covington1280 North Highway 190Covington 70433
Jefferson Highway121 Jefferson HighwayJefferson 70121
Central New Orleans2501 Elysian Fields Ave.New Orleans 70117
Marrero4950 Promenade Blvd.Marrero 70072
South Baton Rouge10303 South Mall DriveBaton Rouge 70809
North Baton Rouge9460 Cortana PlaceBaton Rouge 70815
East Baton Rouge1777 Millerville RoadBaton Rouge 70816
Houma1592 Martin Luther King Blvd.Houma 70360
Hammond3007 Highway 190 WestHammond 70401
Thibodaux614 North CanalThibodaux 70301
Gonzales12484 Airline HighwayGonzales 70737

