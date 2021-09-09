Lowe’s provides 7,000 disaster relief buckets to residents affected by Ida

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Lowe’s continues to step up and give resources to residents in the community in an effort to help recover.

On Friday, September 10, Lowe’s will be distributing 7,000 free disaster relief buckets to 14 different Louisiana stores.

Lowe’s and its disaster relief partners, including Louisiana VOAD, SBP and Reach Out WorldWide, will pass out more than the buckets filled with cleanup supplies. Each store will distribute 500-plus buckets filled with goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach, and work gloves.

Including Friday’s events, Lowe’s has delivered nearly 12,000 disaster buckets to help with Ida relief in the South and along East Coast.

Here are the locations Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots: