Lowe’s and Stine increase hourly wages amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KLFY) Lowe’s and Stine companies have announced that additional actions are being made across all of its stores to protect and provide for both associates and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowe’s announcement last week includes a temporary $2 an hour wage increase for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates for the hours they work at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada for the month of April.

“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

“I’m announcing these new operational changes as we continue to keep the health and well-being of our associates and customers top of mind, especially as they look to us now more than ever for essential products, services and support. Today’s wage increase for our hourly associates is just another way I want to thank our 300,000 associates for their heroic actions in serving the needs of our communities. I’ve never been prouder of our team, and they have my commitment that we will continue to adjust as the situation evolves.”

Additionally, all Lowe’s stores are closing at 7 p.m. daily to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily, Ellison announced.

Stine of Louisiana has also instituted a supplemental pay, called ‘Pat-On-The-Back Pay,” which is a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for all employees.

“That supplemental pay or ‘Pat-On-The-Back pay’ is what we’re calling it, is just a big thank you to all our associates and their families for being on the front lines and servicing our community,” said Stine Marketing Director Jeremy Stine.

Stine has also implemented limited store hours allowing for cleaning and restocking shelves.

“We just want to thank our associates and their families because we know it has not been an easy time.”