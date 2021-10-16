Loved ones say final goodbyes to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- A very emotional day as loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. Gaubert was a 19 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police.

“Adam on the other hand was a free spirit, he comes as the day comes and goes as the day goes. See Adam was the only man who could make you so mad at him, make you want to scream and at the same time he’d make you laugh so hard he’d make your body hurt,” said Louisiana Sate Police Col. Lamar Davis.

Family members say he always knew his calling was to serve, they looked back on how selfless he was. His cousin Nicholas Hernandez said he died doing what he loved.

“He loved serving his country, he loved serving his community, he loved serving his family, he would give you the shirt off his back, he was just a guy who would give anything to anyone,” said Hernandez.

Trooper Adam Gaubert was killed in the line of duty last week, Captain Rider James Morin of the Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders said he’s been supporting families of Fallen heroes for years and it doesn’t get any easier.

“Everyone is very emotional, I do family members, we do people we don’t know, perfect strangers but I walk away like I know them after the service,” said Morin.

Those who attended his funeral say they’ll remember the best parts of who Adam was.

“Adam is with us in spirit, he’s in our hearts, he’s in our memories, an no one can ever take that away from us, said Col. Davis.