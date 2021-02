LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) ‘Love thy neighbor’ is an event happening Sunday at the Northgate Mall to assist victim of the winter storm throughout Texas.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. anyone can drop by the Northgate Mall parking lot and donate bottled water and disinfectant wipes.

All the proceeds will be sent to the state of Texas to help those in need as they begin to rebuild their lives following a winter weather event that left millions with power, water and heat for days.