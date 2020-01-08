Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education John White to resign

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(The Shreveport Times)

BESE beginning process to appoint new superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La.- John White has announced that he will step down as Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education.

He has held the position he has held since 2012.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will immediately begin the process of selecting a new superintendent.

“Over the last eight years, Louisiana has made great strides under Superintendent White’s leadership in carrying out the vision of the Board,” said Dr. Holly Boffy, BESE Vice President in a statement released Wednesday.

Superintendent White’s resignation will be effective March 11, 2020. In the coming days, BESE will convene a special meeting in Baton Rouge to discuss the process and time frame for selecting his replacement, the statement said.

The Board appoints the position of State Superintendent by a two-thirds vote of its total membership.

Boffy said the Board is committed to provide stability and continuity during this time of transition in an effort to ensure that students are prepared for the 21st Century, as well as to build upon the positive momentum and progress of our students and schools.

“Louisiana’s plan to prepare all students for success in college and careers is a strong one, and our Board looks forward to continuing the considerable recent progress that has been made regarding early childhood efforts.”

Read BESE’s full statement here.

The date of the BESE special meeting to discuss filling the State Superintendent position will be announced within the week.

At the meeting, the Board is expected to address the search process, candidate criteria, anticipated timeline and related activities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories