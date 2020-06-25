Louisiana’s new education superintendent talking about reopening guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The start date for many students is approaching and the Louisiana Department of Education is offering advice on how to re-open schools across the state.

Included in the guidance are:

Best practices for reopening Louisiana school facilities in 2020-2021

Teaching and learning school reopening best practices

2020-2021 reopening checklist

School system reopening planning template

An official of public health regional contacts

There are three phases to the reopening of schools which include guidance on how many people can be in one place at a time.

In phase one, 10 people including adults are allowed together.

Phase two goes up to 25 people and phase three allows 50 people to gather in one place.

“These resources were developed through collaboration with experts on the virus—public health officials—and experts on what this guidance looks like when put into practice—school leaders and educators,” Louisiana Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says. “Health guidelines are outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health to ensure student safety. Beyond those, we’ve included best practices to be considered as schools reopen. You’ll also find a checklist and other helpful resources as you plan for 2020-2021.”