CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– At the 86th International Rice Festival, it’s all things rice all the time, but due to the recent drought and harsh weather, it’s been drier and costs a little more to harvest crops like rice.

Tim Jones with the Gulf Coast Tractor and Engine Association said producing and preserving major crops like rice is essential, but with the recent drought the state is experiencing, he said rice farmers agree it’s been a little challenging.

“Yes, it is costing quite a bit more to raise a crop this year,” Jones said. “So this has been more of a challenging year because the drought is causing the farmers to have to ground their irrigation wells longer and which in turn costs the money to run the big diesel engines or lighter diesels to pull the water from the ground.”

With rice crops needing water, the drought has resulted in drier weather conditions.Jones said it’s something that may concern the farmers, but they’re hoping for the best.

“So it’s kind of like everybody is kind of nervous about it, so it [the drought] has definitely affected them,” Jones said.

The festival is from Oct.20 to Oct. 22, and there is so much fun to be had out here with the rides, games, music and food at the festival.

