Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana’s dragon boat races have moved to a new lake

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Participants compete in a dragon boat race as part of celebrations marking the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, held throughout Hong Kong, Friday, June 7, 2019. Dragon boat races are in remembrance of Chu Yuan, an ancient Chinese scholar-statesman, who drowned in 277 B.C. while denouncing government corruption. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The currents of the Red River have forced the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races to move to a new location.

Dragon boat racing is a team sport in which people in long, narrow boats bearing a dragon’s head paddle to the beat of a drum.

Louisiana’s 10-year-old dragon boat races have typically been held on the Alexandria side of the Red River, but the uncertainty of the river is prompting the event to move to Lake Buhlow in Pineville for this year’s May 2 race day — and for the foreseeable future. The Town Talk reports the lake was used for the races in 2016 and 2019 when conditions on the river were deemed unsafe because of high water, strong currents and debris.

“Every year, as the river rises, our concerns about safety rise, as well,” said Catherine Pears, executive director of the Alexandria Museum of Art. “Not to mention, what’s involved with moving the event at the last minute is pretty intense.”

The races are a fundraiser for the museum, becoming so popular that the city of Alexandria built a festival around it. Plans for this year’s river festival haven’t been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories