ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced today that two more people have died due to storm-related issues from Hurricane Ida, bringing the state’s total death toll to 15.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed both deaths today.

The first involved a 68-year-old man who fell off a roof while making damage repairs. The second involved a 71-year-old man who died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.