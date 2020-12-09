Louisiana’s deadly Hurricane Laura among top 10 trending Google news searches in 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (The Advertiser)- Hurricane Laura is listed on the top 10 Google trending searches of 2020 for the news category, the company unveiled Wednesday.

Overall, top trends and news trends were dominated by COVID-19 and the presidential election. The results are based on searches that had a high spike in traffic compared to last year.

In the news category, Hurricane Laura was listed as No. 6, following election results, coronavirus, stimulus checks, unemployment and Iran.

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 with 150 mph winds. It is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Louisiana since 1856.

The storm, which killed at least 77 people, caused over $14 billion in damage.

