Louisiana’s college admissions standards toughened by board

Louisiana

by: The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s higher education policy-making board has bolstered its minimum admission standards for public universities.

The Board of Regents on Wednesday agreed to add the threat of financial penalties for campuses that disobey the requirements. The board agreed to the adjustments to the state’s existing, 15-year-old admissions standards without objection.

Approval came after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations to get board members comfortable with the changes.

Most of the rewrites were modest. But the penalty provisions represent the regents’ first real effort to force compliance with the policy.

The board has never penalized schools for not complying with admissions criteria.

