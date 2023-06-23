NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s 2023 gubernatorial candidates are expected to discuss their agricultural policies at the 101st Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in New Orleans on Friday, June 23.

The seven candidates vying for the governor’s seat will attend the convention to participate in a forum on agricultural issues and rural development.

Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper said the forum gives the people of Louisiana the chance to hear candidates’ agricultural policy plans for the next four years.

“Decisions by our governor and our Legislature affects agriculture every single day. Our farmers and ranchers deserve to know what policies their next governor will support or oppose. The candidates also need to see what our issues in agriculture are, and this forum is an excellent opportunity for that,” he said.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) will give an update on issues before Congress at the general session immediately following the gubernatorial forum.

The forum is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. See it livestreamed here.