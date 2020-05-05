Louisiana Workforce Commission issues more than $1B in unemployment benefits

(Louisiana Workforce Commission Press Release)

(KLFY) – Since March 22, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has paid approximately $1,025,775,306.56 in economic relief payments to residents of Louisiana.

From these funds, over 404,000 Louisianans have directly received economic payments from the LWC. For comparison in all of 2019, LWC paid a total of $151,781,786 for 103,000 claimants. A breakdown of these payments is below.

State of Louisiana UI Claims Paid: $254,660,653.15

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) ($600 per individual/per week): $733,541,602.39

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) ($107 to $247 per individual/per week) $37,573,051.02

Louisiana was one of the first two states to begin paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), clearing the way for 1099 and self-employed individuals to receive both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)/$600 weekly benefits on April 13, 2020.

“Louisiana is among states leading the nation in both responding to this crisis, and paying its residents as quickly as possible since the onset of COVID-19,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “Our call center remains open and our agency remains fully mobilized to assist any and all who have been affected by this unprecedented event receive the compensation that they are entitled to.”

As it relates to recent concerns about Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) trust fund remaining solvent, as of Friday, May 1, Louisiana’s trust fund balance stood at $877,326,260.13. Since March 22, the LWC has paid out $254,660,653.15 in state unemployment benefits. Louisiana’s UI trust fund remains one of the strongest in the nation, and will be able to pay state-benefits for the foreseeable future.

By the end of this week, the LWC hopes to have its systems in place and individuals compensated for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation (UC) but exhausted those benefits. By the numbers, the updates to the LWC’s system will process PEUC for 4,000 individuals. For those that have partial wages, vacation pay, PTO etc. this current system upgrade will expedite the resolution of your claim.

While the LWC will continue to pay eligible claimants the benefits they are entitled to, here are some things to remind you if you are able to return to the workforce:

•When you return to your normal work schedule, discontinue filing for benefits

•If you return to work with reduced hours, report your earnings at the end of the week

•If your gross earnings are equal to or greater than your Weekly Benefit Amount (WBA), you will not receive benefits

•Your employer will inform us when you return to work. Failure to report your earnings or discontinue filing your weekly certifications can result in a “FRAUD” disqualification

COVID-19 has affected everyone in different ways, and some of you may be interested in becoming an essential employee, joining the team of one of the exceptional employers that are providing critical services for all of us in this time of need. If you are interested in stepping up and taking advantage of an opportunity such as this, text hereCLICK HERE. Many companies are looking for outstanding and dedicated employees like you.

The LWC will continue to provide new tools and resources to explain various aspects of UI claims, which will better assist the general public at large with all of their COVID-19 inquiries.