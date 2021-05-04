Louisiana Workforce Commission enhances fight against fraud prevention with new partnership

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is enhancing its fight against unemployment identity theft with a new partnership with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 5, LWC’s HiRE online portal for filing unemployment claims will incorporate ID.me’s identity verification program at the beginning of the application process for new claims as part of enhanced fraud prevention.

“Verifying the identity of the person filing for unemployment at the start will help speed the overall claim review and approval process, while also ensuring that any benefits paid go to the right person,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.

See below for more information from their press release regarding filing new unemployment claims:

Individuals filing new unemployment claims on the HiRE website will be briefly redirected to ID.me’s website to create an ID.me account to verify their identity before being allowed to proceed with the claim registration. Users should save the recovery code provided in case they do not complete the verification the first time or need to change devices to complete the process. The automated self-service ID verification process takes about five minutes to complete for about 85 percent of users. For the others, ID.me offers video chats with trained representatives who assist with the ID verification.

Common reasons for self-service failure include:

• ID document photo may be blurry or shadowed, or otherwise unreadable

• Data sources – like credit bureaus – may have incorrect, insubstantial or outdated information. Common reasons include thin credit files, individuals with name changes and individuals without a permanent

address

• Credit history may be nonexistent

• Phone number may not be associated with their name



Individuals who use the ID.me verification when filing their new unemployment claim will have their identity verified much faster, eliminating extra steps in the claim review process. Identity verification for COVID-related unemployment claims is a requirement, per federal regulations. LWC also plans to expand the ID.me functionality in the near future to already existing unemployment claims still pending review for identity verification.



Louisiana joins a growing number of states using ID.me to combat ID theft and prevent unemployment benefits fraud. Almost 70 percent of the U.S. population is using ID.me for unemployment identity verification. ID.me is also used by a number of federal government agencies, including the Social Security Administration, U.S. Treasury, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tips for Successful ID.me Verification

• Ensure all documentation is current and not expired

• Create a clear digital copy of your documents

• Make sure your submission does not contain any errors or typos

• Your phone number must be associated with your name and address

About ID.Me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has more than 41 million members, as well as partnerships with 26 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 400 name-brand retailers. The company’s technology meets the highest federal standards and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity.

About the HiRE Program

HiRE is the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s self-service website that allows individuals to file for Unemployment benefits and search for available jobs in their area. In the last week, employers listed 14,715 job openings for at least 15,781 positions through the HiRE program. Employers looking for workers should visit Louisiana’s employment homepage at laworks.net. Click on HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) and create an account allowing access to qualified job seekers.

About the Louisiana Workforce Commission

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is an agency of state government that administers programs designed to enhance workforce growth and provide family-sustaining jobs for Louisiana residents. The commission monitors employment, administers unemployment compensation and tax funds, provides training resources for employers and employees and oversees worker compensation benefits. The agency also gathers and supplies information on the labor market and occupational sectors in Louisiana.