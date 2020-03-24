Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation announces dividend distribution of $86 million

To help alleviate the economic stress caused by the Covid-19 crisis, LWCC will expedite annual dividend distribution to policyholders

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (March 23, 2020, press release)- Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation’s board of directors announced Tuesday that it is are expediting the distribution of the company’s annual dividend in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

LWCC’s purpose is to help Louisiana thrive and in this time of adversity, the workers’ comp insurance company will do so by putting $86 million back into the state’s economy, the announcement said.

Approximately 20,000 businesses across Louisiana will receive a dividend check. These businesses employ over 165,000 Louisiana workers. All payments are scheduled to be mailed on or before April 10.

“LWCC’s ability to make this distribution is due to safety initiatives and efforts by policyholders and agents, which led to a low incident rate, as well as continued excellence in execution by the company’s employees,” said LWCC President and CEO Kristin Wall. “Through partner ship from our agents, we are confident we can positively impact Louisiana businesses and workers by supporting the economic stability of the state. Our citizens and businesses are resilient, and together we will get through this.”

