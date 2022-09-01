BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for Gloria B. Frazier, 79.

According to police, Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon when a family member went to check on her.

She is described as a black female with a grey hair and brown eyes who is approximately 5’3 and 130 pounds.

Frasier, police said, was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress.

Her vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro.

“Ms. Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She has a family member in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction,” police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Gloria B. Frazier is urged to immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.